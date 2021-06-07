Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.58. 3,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.