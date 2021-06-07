Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 370,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $258.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

