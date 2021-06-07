Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.24

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

