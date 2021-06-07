Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post $8.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.68 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.19. 1,641,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,272. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.