Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,447.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,311.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $132,532,810 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

