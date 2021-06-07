Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

