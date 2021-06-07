Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

