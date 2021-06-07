Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $218.37 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.