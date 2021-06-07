Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires A$416,666.68 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) insider Murray Black acquired 16,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$416,666.68 ($297,619.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get Hot Chili alerts:

Hot Chili Company Profile

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.