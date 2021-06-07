Hyperion (HYN) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $22,514.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.01054066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,673.64 or 0.10284089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00053378 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

