i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.
IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
IIIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 139,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
