i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

IIIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 139,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

