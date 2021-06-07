ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,774.42

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $171,774.42 and approximately $42,123.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

