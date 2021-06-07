Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $8,684.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00274346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00252508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.01164023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,453.49 or 1.00111772 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

