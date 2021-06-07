Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $23,831.60 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $23,831.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,757 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $111,491.19.

FlexShopper stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.24. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

