Insider Buying: Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

