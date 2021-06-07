Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells 642 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 356,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

