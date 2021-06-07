Insider Selling: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18.

Shares of TSE:ATE traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.92. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,986. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$201.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

