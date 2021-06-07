Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 1,654 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.14. 7,467,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 420.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

