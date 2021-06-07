Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $369,021.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,003,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,295.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $25.59. 795,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,368. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

