Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 261,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,322. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

