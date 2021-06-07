Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

