Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $67,815.18 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Movado Group stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $14,263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

