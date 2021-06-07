Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Sells $87,193.18 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.