Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.37. The company had a trading volume of 515,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

