Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.37. The company had a trading volume of 515,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
