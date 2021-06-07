Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 11,670 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. 821,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

