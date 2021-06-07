Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $506.18. The stock had a trading volume of 224,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

