Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. 179,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,988. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

