Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
