International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 426,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

