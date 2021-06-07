Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 316,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 175,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.