Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

TAN opened at $76.84 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

