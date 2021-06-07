Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HeadHunter Group (HHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR):

6/2/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

5/28/2021 – HeadHunter Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

5/25/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

5/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. 4,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Get HeadHunter Group PLC alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.