Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 6,146,219 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,146,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,984 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

