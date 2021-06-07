Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,699 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

AVDL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,648. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

