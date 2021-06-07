Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 166,947 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,947 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 460,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 86,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,109. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

