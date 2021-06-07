Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 65 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.68. 50,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.