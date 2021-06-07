Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.24

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 31947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 850.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

