iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,415 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 74.77% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $564,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $737,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $$100.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.