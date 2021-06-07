iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $62.04. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,040. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99.

