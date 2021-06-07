iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.82. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,024. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $219.37 and a 1-year high of $331.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.