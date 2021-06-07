iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 12,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 324,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,400,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.