iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Trimmed by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.57. 897,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.