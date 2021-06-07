iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.41. The company had a trading volume of 198,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

