Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $260.85. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,455. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

