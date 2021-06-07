Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

NYSE HD traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

