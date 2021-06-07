Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. 98,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,743. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

