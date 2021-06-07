Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 46,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $211.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,103. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

