Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,279 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 550,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

