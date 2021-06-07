Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,406,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,846,000 after buying an additional 140,562 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $8,022,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. 275,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

