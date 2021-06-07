Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $46.02. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

