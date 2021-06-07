Jennison Associates LLC Buys 54,407 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nutrien by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

NTR opened at $64.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

